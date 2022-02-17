LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.72% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $122,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.17 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $105.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.78.

