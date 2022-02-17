EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.58-2.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.56. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.360-$11.690 EPS.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $444.82. 6,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $338.69 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $554.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.67. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,975 shares of company stock valued at $48,075,282. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,773,000 after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,428,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

