LPL Financial LLC Purchases 234,390 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.73% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $145,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $103.17 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average is $108.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

