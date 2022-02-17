iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,328 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.70% of iShares Gold Trust worth $195,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.61 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

