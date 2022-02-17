Laurion Capital Management LP Has $4.08 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1,076.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 39.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,906,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

