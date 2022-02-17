California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $23,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $222.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.43 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.40.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

