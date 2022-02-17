UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.32.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $226,543,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in UBS Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UBS Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 116,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,860. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

