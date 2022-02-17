Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.75. 461,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,019,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after buying an additional 460,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

