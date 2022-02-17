Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Barrington Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LOPE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of LOPE traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.69. 5,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

