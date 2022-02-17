Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,696 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Kraton worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kraton by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:KRA remained flat at $$46.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.09.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

