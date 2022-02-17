Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483,577 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CubeSmart worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 88,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 42,672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.79. 7,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.