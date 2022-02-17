Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 5,910 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises about 1.5% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $23,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $5.05 on Thursday, hitting $314.13. The company had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,232. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.63 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

