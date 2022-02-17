B. Riley Raises Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $95.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.93% from the stock’s previous close.

PLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of PLL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.55. 946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $88.97.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,933 shares of company stock worth $333,980 and have sold 9,685 shares worth $512,591. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

