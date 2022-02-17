Laurion Capital Management LP Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,713 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,209,000 after buying an additional 110,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,138,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,884,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,413,000 after buying an additional 91,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,708,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of ALK opened at $60.31 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

