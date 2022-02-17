Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 12,827 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,533,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,009 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $111.77 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.73.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

