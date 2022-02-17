MML Investors Services LLC Has $12.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 629,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300,878 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $20,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $683,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

