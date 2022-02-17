MML Investors Services LLC Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,954 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.18% of FS KKR Capital worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.8% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after buying an additional 542,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after buying an additional 377,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 49.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after buying an additional 500,843 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.