Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Buys 676 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $197,000.

Shares of MOAT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.88. 26,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,570. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.41.

