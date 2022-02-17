Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Albemarle by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,895 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB traded down $44.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.