Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by V3 Capital Management L.P.

V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises about 8.9% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Invitation Homes worth $66,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.59. 78,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

