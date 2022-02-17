Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 6.9% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $112,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 185,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.21 and its 200-day moving average is $272.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

