Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stake Boosted by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Safehold makes up approximately 2.4% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.95% of Safehold worth $38,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth $247,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.90. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of -0.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 193,414 shares of company stock worth $13,588,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.51.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.