Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.23.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $156.35 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

