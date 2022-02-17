Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,377,000 after purchasing an additional 160,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,080,190,000 after purchasing an additional 227,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,845,000 after purchasing an additional 302,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $128.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.63. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

