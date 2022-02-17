Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,435,257. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

