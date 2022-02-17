Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PTNQ opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

