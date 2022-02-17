Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

NYSE RTX opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $71.99 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

