Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 750,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter.
PTNQ opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.
