Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,460 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CBRE Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

