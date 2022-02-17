Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,211 Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,211 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.93. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

