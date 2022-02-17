Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,211 Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,211 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFST opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $446.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. Analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

