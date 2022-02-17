Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

FIS stock opened at $100.43 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 271.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average of $117.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

