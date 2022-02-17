Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of CNDT opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

Get Conduent alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Conduent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,075 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 194,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 343.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 79,135 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.