Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Holdings Lifted by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $3,015,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

NYSE SNV opened at $53.99 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

