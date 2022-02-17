170,000 Shares in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Purchased by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 2.65% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

NASDAQ BCOW opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.62 million, a P/E ratio of 101.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.