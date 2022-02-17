Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 71,037 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,037 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

