Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351,192 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $246,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,635,334. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $222.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.