Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 690.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,085 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 0.6% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $93,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $273.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.56 and a 200 day moving average of $271.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

