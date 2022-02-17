Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 617,677 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 224.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617,677 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up about 0.5% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Zillow Group worth $78,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Zillow Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Z traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. 20,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,132,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $200.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,908 shares of company stock worth $4,026,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

