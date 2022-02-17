Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of AIMC opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 43.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

