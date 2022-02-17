Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 787,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,415 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $40,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 84.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,320. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.