Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QTWO. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Q2 stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,803. Q2 has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

