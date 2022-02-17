VIEX Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 103,600 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Kirkland’s comprises about 2.3% of VIEX Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.43% of Kirkland’s worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 18.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 220,463 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,254,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,361. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $197.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

