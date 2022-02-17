Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 25,180 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 101.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 135.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

