Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,913 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $2.895 dividend. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.75%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

