Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $174.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.