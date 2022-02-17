Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 310 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up approximately 2.3% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 1,003,746 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total value of $717,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $1,185,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,396 shares of company stock worth $7,573,251. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN traded down $3.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.01. 1,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.10 and a 200-day moving average of $224.69.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.