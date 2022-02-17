Zacks: Analysts Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $187.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average of $211.16. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

