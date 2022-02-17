Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMPL stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $3,584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,509 shares of company stock worth $8,524,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

