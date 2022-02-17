Analysts Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Price Target at $57.00

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

